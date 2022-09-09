Kroger posts unexpected earnings

Kroger Co. exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates and raised its annual forecast, citing strong demand for food prepared at home and a shift toward private-label goods.

Adjusted earnings in the current fiscal year will range as high as $4.05 a share, up from the previous forecast of no more than $3.95, Kroger said in a statement Friday.

Kroger owns the Spokane area Fred Meyer stores.

The profit measure rose to 90 cents a share in the fiscal second quarter, compared with the 82-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Southwest inks deal with cleanersSouthwest Airlines came to a contract deal with the 170-member union that represents workers that clean airplanes, after the workers overwhelmingly rejected a contract this summer.

The new deal with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association gives immediate 12% raises to appearance technicians with at least four years of experience and will boost starting pay to $19.14 an hour by August 2026, according to a draft of the agreement shared with members.

It’s one of several lower-profile deals that Dallas-based Southwest is trying to get squared away, although the company has struggled to find success with labor groups such as customer service workers, flight dispatchers and aircraft cleaners.

From wire reports

Meanwhile, pilots and flight attendants are in the midst of tense standoffs involving picketing at Dallas Love Field near corporate headquarters.