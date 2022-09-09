The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Oakland MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

6:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Ohio at Penn State ABC

9 a.m.: UTSA at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas Fox 28

9 a.m.: Duke at Northwestern FS1

9 a.m.: Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: Southern Utah at Utah Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Marshall at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Navy CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Pitt ABC

12:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Air Force CBS

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin Fox 28

1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth SWX

1 p.m.: Portland State at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: Virginia at Illinois ESPNU

1 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech FS1

2 p.m.: Alabama State at UCLA Pac-12

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Syracuse at UConn CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: USC at Stanford ABC

4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Nebraska FS1

4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Oklahoma State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon Pac-12

7:15 p.m.: Baylor at BYU ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Fresno State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arizona FS1

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Rugby, men’s

9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Spezia CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

Soccer, women’s

4:30 a.m.: Super League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United CBS Sports

10 a.m.: NWSL: Washington vs. San Diego CBS

Tennis

1 p.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Final ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Alabama at Texas 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin 920-AM

12:45 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth 1230-AM

4 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana 92.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon……………………………..700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle……………………………………………………………..920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City…………………………………………………..103.5-FM

All events subject to change

