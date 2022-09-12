The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  K-12 education

Education Notebook: Counselor and author will offer tips for parents

Sept. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 14, 2022 at 10:25 a.m.

By Skylynne McCaughey skylynnem@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Mead School District is hosting the first of its Future Ready events, an evening featuring keynote speaker Tessa Stuckey, a licensed professional counselor.

Her talk will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mead High School.

Stuckey, the author of “For the Sake of Our Youth,” will discuss parenting in the technology age and building strong parent-child connections. The event will offer parents the chance to connect with community mental health organizations and interact with local leaders in mental health with a Q&A panel.

Learn more about Stuckey and the topics of discussion at tessastuckey.com.

After-school child care coming to Deer Park Deer Park School District is partnering with Right At School for after-school programs at Deer Park Elementary and Arcadia Elementary.

Starting Oct. 3, Right At School will begin offering after-school care to Deer Park students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

For an overview and to enroll your child, visit rightatschool.com/districts/deer-park-wa/.

