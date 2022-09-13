Film Calendar

Wild and Scenic Film Festival – Eighth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival. This year’s film list celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act of 1972 with environmental films that feature nature’s beauty, cutting edge environmental issues and heart warming stories. Watch the films on demand until Sept. 25 at 11:55 p.m., with the purchase of a virtual ticket. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3LiQc0s. $15.

“See How They Run” – In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash hit play comes to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Rated PG-13. 98 minutes. Directed by Tom George. Showing Friday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; Sunday at 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.; Thursday at 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – The untold story of one 12 year old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Rated PG. 87 minutes. Directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. Showing Friday at 5:05 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 12:50 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 5:05 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Pearl” – The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X.” Rated R. 102 minutes. Directed by Ti West. Showing Friday at 5:15 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Tuesday at 4 p.m.; Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.; Thursday at 4 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Gratitude Revealed” – An epic journey forty years in the making, “Gratitude Revealed” takes us on a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude. Not rated. 82 minutes. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg. Showing Friday at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12;30 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.; Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.; Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 2:45 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Emily the Criminal” – Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. A taut thriller that contains a wealth of social commentary. 97 minutes. Rated R. Directed by John Patton Ford. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“Hockeyland” – In Minnesota’s fabled heartland of US ice hockey, the teams of rival towns skate for a last chance to etch their names into local lore. Not rated. 108 minutes. Directed by Tommy Haines. Showing Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; Sunday at 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday at 2 p.m.; Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Thursday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Top Gun: Maverick” – After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads Top Gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. Rated PG-13. 130 minutes. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Showing Friday-Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Nope” – The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Rated R. 130 minutes. Directed by Jordan Peele. Showing Friday-Monday at 9:35 p.m.; Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday at 9:35 p.m.; Thursday at 9:45 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“DC League of Super Pets” – Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. Rated PG. 105 minutes. Directed by Jared Stern and Sam J. Levine. Showing Saturday and Sunday at 2:50 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Jaws” – When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Rated PG. 124 minutes. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Showing Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. (509) 327-1050.