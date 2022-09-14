On the Air
Sept. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 14, 2022 at 3:54 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Cleveland MLB
4:20 p.m.: Oakland at Houston Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Prime
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinent Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 92.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Ridgeline vs. Mead at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.