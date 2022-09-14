The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sept. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 14, 2022 at 3:54 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Cleveland MLB

4:20 p.m.: Oakland at Houston Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Prime

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinent Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 92.5-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Ridgeline vs. Mead at Union Stadium 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.