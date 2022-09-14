Thursday correction
Sept. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 14, 2022 at 4:07 p.m.
Wrong location
A Page 1 story about a new student health clinic at Logan Elementary School misstated the location of its entrance. The school is on East Montgomery Avenue.
