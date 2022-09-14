Todd Coleman steps down as executive director of S3R3 Solutions

After more than four years as executive director of S3R3 Solutions, Todd Coleman has stepped down to pursue a new job opportunity.

Coleman’s last day with the agency – formerly known as the West Plains Airport-Area Public Development Authority – was Monday.

S3R3 board members appointed Gerry Gemmill, former Spokane County CEO, to serve as its interim executive director. A nationwide search is underway for Coleman’s successor, according to a news release.

“It has been my pleasure to lead the West Plains Airport Area Public Development Authority/S3R3 Solutions for the past four plus years,” Coleman said in a statement. “It has been very fulfilling to stand up a quasi-governmental organization focused on bringing jobs and private investment to the West Plains of Spokane alongside a governance board of dedicated individuals focused on promoting economic development.”

Coleman did not respond to a request for comment on his resignation from the agency or what his future plans entail.

Coleman tendered his resignation from S3R3 Solutions, citing personal reasons, on July 11 , according to board meeting minutes.

S3R3 Solutions hired Coleman, former CEO of the Port of Vancouver, in 2018 to lead the agency.

As executive director of the agency, Coleman assisted with efforts to raise brand awareness and expand infrastructure, both of which resulted in more than $1 billion in private investment on the West Plains and creation of 8,000 new jobs.

“It has been gratifying to see the West Plains flourish as a result of the vision of the elected leaders that created the PDA in July of 2017,” Coleman said.

S3R3 Solutions was formed via a partnership between Spokane County, the city of Spokane and Spokane International Airport to spur economic development on the West Plains.

“Todd has worked successfully to build relationships with the private sector to demonstrate the value of developing in the Airport Area/West Plains which has resulted in organic growth of existing business as well as addition of new businesses, both of which have created more jobs for our citizens,” Al French, Spokane County Commissioner and S3R3 Solutions board treasurer, said in a statement.

Gemmill was not immediately available for comment on his role as the agency’s interim executive director.

S3R3 Solutions Board Chair Larry Krauter said in a statement the agency is focusing on coordination of “an orderly transition” between Coleman and Gemmill while developing a process to recruit a permanent executive director.

“In the meantime, we are pleased to have the knowledge, skills and abilities of an experienced and accomplished public administrator in Gerry Gemmill to ensure continuity of the good work being done by and through the PDA,” he said.