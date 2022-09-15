On the Air
Sept. 15, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 15, 2022 at 7:54 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Food City 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs MLB
5:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee or Oakland at Houston MLB
6:38 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Florida St. at Louisville ESPN
5 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Southampton USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bristol Night Race USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland or Colorado at Chi. Cubs MLB
6:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Michigan ABC
9 a.m.: Texas St. at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Purdue at Syracuse ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Nebraska Fox 28
9 a.m.: Villanova at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: South Alabama at UCLA Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: California at Notre Dame NBC
Noon: Drake at Idaho SWX
Noon: Morehouse vs. Howard CNBC
Noon: Austin Peay at Alabama A&M YouTube
12:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC
12:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at NIU CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: BYU at Oregon Fox 28
1 p.m.: UT Martin at Boise St. FS1
1 p.m.: Kansas at Houston ESPNU
2 p.m.: Marshall at Bowling Green NFL
2 p.m.: Colorado St. at Washington St. Pac-12
3 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio St. Fox
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at North Carolina St. ESPN2
4 p.m.: Delta St. at MVSU YouTube
4:30 p.m.: SMU at Maryland FS1
4:30 p.m.: Pitt at Western Michigan ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Michigan St. at Washington ABC
4:30 p.m.: UCF at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
5 p.m.: Montana St. at Oregon St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M ESPN
7 p.m.: San Diego St. at Utah ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at USC Fox 28
8 p.m.: North Dakota St. at Arizona FS1
8 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Arizona St. Pac-12
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Leicester City NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Drake at Idaho 92.5-FM
Noon: BYU at Oregon 700-AM
Noon: Colorado St. at Washington St. 920-AM
12:45 p.m.: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: FIM: MotoGP NBC
Basketball, WNBA Finals
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: New England at Pittsburgh CBS
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Dallas CBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Arsenal USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Atalanta CBSSN
10 a.m.: MLS: Columbus vs. Portland ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Necaxa FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay 92.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.