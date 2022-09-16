History for Chron

A team of 90 police officers and U.S. Civil Defense uniformed officers were gathering to manage traffic for the football game between Washington State and California in Spokane.

A crowd of about 20,000 was expected at Joe Albi Stadium for the game. Weather forecasters held a “slight chance” of a perfect day with possible rain showers late in the afternoon following the 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

Spokane Police Lt. Tom O’Brien suggested anyone traveling to Spokane for the game park downtown and take buses to the stadium in northwest Spokane.

Gemini 11 astronauts Charles Conrad Jr. and Richard F. Gordon Jr., flew back to the Kennedy Space Center following following a three-day space mission.

The flight marked the second-to-the-last missions of the two-man Gemini flights, with crews already preparing the Titan 2 rockets for the final Gemini 12 flight.

The two men received a massive welcome. Asked by fellow astronaut whether he was tired after the flight, Gordon replied: “Hell no, we’re ready to go again.”