On the Air
Sept. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 16, 2022 at 5:43 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bristol Night Race USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland or Colorado at Chi. Cubs MLB
6:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Michigan ABC
9 a.m.: Texas State at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Purdue at Syracuse ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Nebraska Fox 28
9 a.m.: Villanova at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: South Alabama at UCLA Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: California at Notre Dame NBC
Noon: Drake at Idaho SWX
Noon: Morehouse vs. Howard CNBC
Noon: Austin Peay at Alabama A&M YouTube
12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC
12:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at NIU CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: BYU at Oregon Fox 28
1 p.m.: UT Martin at Boise State FS1
1 p.m.: Kansas at Houston ESPNU
2 p.m.: Marshall at Bowling Green NFL
2 p.m.: Colorado State at Washington State Pac-12
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at LSU ESPN
4 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio State Fox 28
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at North Carolina State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Delta State at MVSU YouTube
4:30 p.m.: SMU at Maryland FS1
4:30 p.m.: Pitt at Western Michigan ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Washington ABC
4:30 p.m.: UCF at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
5 p.m.: Montana State at Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M ESPN
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at USC Fox 28
8 p.m.: North Dakota State at Arizona FS1
8 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Arizona State Pac-12
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Leicester City NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Drake at Idaho 92.5-FM
Noon: BYU at Oregon 700-AM
Noon: Colorado State at Washington State 920-AM
12:45 p.m.: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at Whitworth 1230-AM
All events subject to change
