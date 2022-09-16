The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sept. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 16, 2022 at 5:43 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Bristol Night Race USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland or Colorado at Chi. Cubs MLB

6:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPNU

9 a.m.: UConn at Michigan ABC

9 a.m.: Texas State at Baylor FS1

9 a.m.: Purdue at Syracuse ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Nebraska Fox 28

9 a.m.: Villanova at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Georgia at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: South Alabama at UCLA Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: California at Notre Dame NBC

Noon: Drake at Idaho SWX

Noon: Morehouse vs. Howard CNBC

Noon: Austin Peay at Alabama A&M YouTube

12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Auburn CBS

12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Georgia Tech ABC

12:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at NIU CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Minnesota ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: BYU at Oregon Fox 28

1 p.m.: UT Martin at Boise State FS1

1 p.m.: Kansas at Houston ESPNU

2 p.m.: Marshall at Bowling Green NFL

2 p.m.: Colorado State at Washington State Pac-12

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at LSU ESPN

4 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio State Fox 28

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at North Carolina State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Delta State at MVSU YouTube

4:30 p.m.: SMU at Maryland FS1

4:30 p.m.: Pitt at Western Michigan ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Washington ABC

4:30 p.m.: UCF at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

5 p.m.: Montana State at Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Miami (Florida) at Texas A&M ESPN

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at USC Fox 28

8 p.m.: North Dakota State at Arizona FS1

8 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Arizona State Pac-12

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. Leicester City NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Drake at Idaho 92.5-FM

Noon: BYU at Oregon 700-AM

Noon: Colorado State at Washington State 920-AM

12:45 p.m.: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at Whitworth 1230-AM

All events subject to change

