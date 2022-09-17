The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sept. 17, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 17, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: FIM: MotoGP NBC

Basketball, WNBA Finals

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: New England at Pittsburgh CBS

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Dallas CBS

1 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root

1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco ESPN

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Arsenal USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Atalanta CBSSN

10 a.m.: MLS: Columbus vs. Portland ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Necaxa FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay 92.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

