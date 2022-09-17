On the Air
Sept. 17, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 17, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: FIM: MotoGP NBC
Basketball, WNBA Finals
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: New England at Pittsburgh CBS
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Dallas CBS
1 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Italian Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Fortinet Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
Noon: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco ESPN
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Arsenal USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Atalanta CBSSN
10 a.m.: MLS: Columbus vs. Portland ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Necaxa FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay 92.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
