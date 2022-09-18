On the air
Sun., Sept. 18, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels Root
4:20 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta MLB
5:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado MLB
7:10 p.m.: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers MLB
Football, NFL
4:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Buffalo ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia ABC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels 700-AM
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Buffalo 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
TBD: Wyman and Bob (follows Mariners) 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
