Mon., Sept. 19, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee TBS
5:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chi. White Sox OR Minnesota at Kansas City MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
