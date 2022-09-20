Achievements

The following area students have been named to summer president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.7 and 12 credit hours: Breanna O’Bryan and Lynn Westover both of Deer Park; Mikayla Grant of Elk; Christopher Banner of Fairchild Air Force Base; Brittany Welch of Mead; Krista Vontersch of Medical Lake; Wes Mehringer of Otis Orchards; Jenessa Stamper of Valleyford; Michael Miles of Veradale; Amanda Parsley of Newport, Wash.; Raven Price of Pullman; Devin Mitchell, Jessica Zolman, Kenneth LaCour, Erin Franklin, Emily Carollo, Aminata Fofana, Amy Shelton, Daniel Lybbert, Dominic Drury, Derik Curley, Jacob Whetham, Courtney Treadway, May Deitrick, Addison Hawley and Brian Birch, all of Spokane; Inanna Iris, Nathan Sherman and Aaron Kemper, all of Spokane Valley.

The following area students graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, in the May 5 commencement: Brooke Skelton of Spokane Valley; Collette Edge and Payton Utzman both of Pullman; Gretchen Maughan of Veradale; Christianne Mckay, Felicity Coopman, Mia Ressa, Kai Kamae, Joshua Alexander and Alec Erb, all of Spokane.