Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Artistry in Wood 2022 – Spokane Carvers Association and Spokane Public Library present, “Artistry in Wood, 2022.” Juried show, beginners through expert. Demos, wood turnings and a raffle. Saturday, 10 a.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Craft Fair – Harvest festival craft fair. Saturday and Oct.9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. (509) 979-2607.

Project Yarnbomb – Spark Central invites all yarn enthusiasts and LGBTQ+ folks to create projects to take home or yarn bomb the tree out front. Bring your own yarn projects or learn to weave yarn with straws, make rainbow turtles and butterflies, or finger knit. Oct. 8, 1-3 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Classes/Workshops

Fall Old Time Banjo Class – Instructor Kevin Dreyer teaches old time banjo in the easy to learn, “clawhammer” style. Six week class. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3RkrcIc. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday and Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday and Oct. 5, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Polar Bears and Global Warming: Connecting the Dots to the Rest of Us – Presentation featuring fun facts about polar bears and discussion of polar bear study methods. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Caricature Workshop with Tom Quinn – Discuss the ways to exaggerate and simplify an individual’s distinctive features to depict someone in a way that’s both funny and recognizable. The instructor will draw a caricature of each of the students and they intern, will draw each other and celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, politics and sports. Register for this class at bit.ly/3QZyY9w Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $40. (509) 325-1500.

The Magical Realm of Mushrooms – In this beginner’s class, learn techniques for quickly building complex shapes, adding color and texture and completing felted objects with confidence. Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70.00. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum – Gonzaga’s Center for Climate, Society and the Environment hosts the Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum. Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Stylizing Any Animal with Andi Keating – Learn to draw animals and different styles to keep the animal recognizable with a creative twist. Beginner art class for students 11 and up. Oct. 8, 11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120.00. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Master Gardener’s Fall Bulb Sale – Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County is having the 2023 Fall Bulb Sale online, featuring gorgeous daffodil, tulip, allium, anemone and fritillaria selections available in all colors. Shop at mgfsc.org/bulb-sale. Visit extension.wsu.edu/spokane/master-gardener-program to view more about the program and services. Friday-Oct. 10, noon-midnight.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.