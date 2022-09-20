Literary Calendar

Library Card Drive – From Sept. 15-30, get a new library card or renew an old one, and get a free book to keep! Sign up at: tinyurl.com/cin-online-library-card-app22. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Pageturners Book Club – Discussing “There, There” by Cheyenne and Arapaho author, Tommy Orange. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Pacific Northwest Storytelling With Lenya Krow and Sharma Shields – Reading from “Fire Season” by Leyna Krow with fiction writer, Sharma Shields. Followed by conversation between the two Inland Northwest fiction writers. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. (509) 315-9875.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Author Leyna Know will be discussing her new book, “Fire Season” on Sept 30. Listen on The Page Turner Show on KYRS Community Radio 88.1, 92.3 or streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Isaac’s Books and Blood Drive – Vitalant will be running a blood drive in a blood van just outside of Auntie’s Bookstore. Please bring your ID to your appointment. There will be snacks and beverages inside for donors. If you are not able to donate blood, Isaac’s Bookshelf is accepting book donations. Register to donate blood at bit.ly/3BW3ooP. Saturday, noon-3:45 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.