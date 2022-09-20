On the Air
Sept. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta MLB
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup
4 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Guadalajara ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nashville SC vs. América ESPN2
Soccer, women’s
7:30 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City vs. Washington Spirit CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
