Sept. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta MLB

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

Soccer, men’s, Leagues Cup

4 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. Guadalajara ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nashville SC vs. América ESPN2

Soccer, women’s

7:30 p.m.: NWSL: Angel City vs. Washington Spirit CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

