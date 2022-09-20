Social Calendar

Cinnabar Match Grant – The Cinnabar Foundation is offering a 1:1 match for any donations made to Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness from now until Oct. 1. Visit scotchmanpeaks.org/donate and make a donation to automatically double it. Volunteer opportunities will be updated on scotchmanpeaks.org.

River Wish Summer Tours – Guided tour of River Wish Sanctuary, all proceeds go benefit River Wish Sanctuary. Every Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. Participants are required to sign waiver, available at bit.ly/3AgyS6X. Tickets available for purchase at riverswishanimalsanctuary.org. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $10. (509) 951-3650.

JDRF Community One Walk – Celebrate loved ones and commit to finding a cure during the JDRF Community One Walk. JDRF is the leading global organization funding type one diabetes (T1D) research. All funds raised go towards finding a cure for type one diabetes. Sunday, 10 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

HRC Ministries Annual Gala – Annual HRC Ministries Gala featuring live music and a plated dinner. All proceeds support HRC Ministries to help individuals and families affected by poverty, abuse and neglect in the Inland NW. Friday, 5-8:30 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $75. (800) 918-9344.

Backstage with the Band – A Kenworthy Benefit Concert – Annual Kenworthy benefit auction and concert with musical headliners, Golden Boy. Known for their smart, harmonic indie rock with throwback appeal. All proceeds go to KPAC operations and special programs. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $25/general admission; $50/VIP. (208) 882-8537.

Happiness Hour – Bid on auction items while helping grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses. Oct. 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Doubletree Hotel, 322 N. Spokane Falls Blvd. $50. (509) 455-9600.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Register at bit.ly/3Aof4Qm. Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Meeting at the Clocktower. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.