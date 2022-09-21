First Interstate Bank raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 4:02 p.m.
Montana-based First Interstate Bank, which has three branches in Spokane, announced Wednesday it is increasing the minimum wage of its employees from $15 to $17 an hour.
The boost in pay will take place Oct. 1 to help ensure that its workers make a livable wage, according to a news release.
The change will increase the wages for about 64% of the bank’s workforce. Based in Billings, the bank has more than 300 locations in several states.
“It is my sincere hope that these wage increases not only provide financial relief, but reinforce how important our people are to us,” Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank, said in the news release. “We couldn’t be happier to invest in our employees’ future and wellbeing.”
