On the Air
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 2:51 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City or L.A. Angels at Texas MLB
12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego MLB
7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland Prime
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: Presidents Cup Golf
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. Wales FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland 92.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
