Spokane, Washington
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 2:51 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City or L.A. Angels at Texas MLB

12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

2 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego MLB

7 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Cleveland at Chi. White Sox MLB

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Georgia State ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland Prime

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: Presidents Cup Golf

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. Wales FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland 92.5-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

