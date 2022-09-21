wc_220922_quiz
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 8:12 p.m.
Test your knowledge with today’s trivia question
What is the fourth book in the “Harry Potter” series?
a) “Goblet of Fire”
b) “Order of the Phoenix”
c) “Half-Blood Prince”
d) “Prisoner of Azkaban”
Wednesday’s answer: c, Tampa Bay Rays
