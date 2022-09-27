Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Craft Fair – Harvest festival craft fair. Sunday, Saturday, Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. (509) 979-2607.

Fall Festival – Food vendors, pastry makers, coffee and hot chocolate, kettle corn and cotton candy all three days. Bouncy houses and inflatable games, along with a petting zoo. There will be a fun fall maze for kids and parents. Event is free to the public. Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho. (208) 762-4825.

Project Yarnbomb – Spark Central invites all yarn enthusiasts and LGBTQ+ folks to create projects to take home or yarn bomb the tree out front. Bring your own yarn projects or learn to weave yarn with straws, make rainbow turtles and butterflies, or finger knit. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Activity Center Craft Fair – Fall vendor and craft fair. Hot breakfast available both days, 8-10 a.m. All You Can Eat Spaghetti Feed Friday, noon-5 p.m. All You Can Eat Stew and Biscuits, Saturday from noon-3 p.m. Will also feature crafts, woodworking, jewelry, soaps, lotions, artisan foods and a large bake sale. Contact Mary Rishwain at (509) 435-8696 for any questions or for a vendor application. Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. $7-$10. (509) 327-2861.

Classes/Workshops

Fall Old Time Banjo Class – Instructor Kevin Dreyer teaches old time banjo in the easy to learn, “clawhammer” style. Six week class. Thursdays through Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3RkrcIc. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

The Magical Realm of Mushrooms – In this beginner’s class, learn techniques for quickly building complex shapes, adding color and texture and completing felted objects with confidence. Register at bit.ly/3SkwuUB. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70.00. (509) 325-1500.

Sew Uniquely You Classes – Let’s Learn Hemming at Elna Club. Monday, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; Halloween Applique Table Topper. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sew at Your Own Pace. Friday, Oct. 11, 14, 21 and 28, 1-4 p.m.; Youth Sew. Saturday, Oct. 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.-noon. or Teen Classes, 1-3 p.m. $10; Learn Applique Stitches at Elna Club. Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; Learn to Make a Bobbin Work Bookmark. Oct. 13, 1-4 p.m.; Learn How to do Insertions at Elna Club. Oct. 17, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; Make Christmas Handmade Coasters. Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.; Learn How to Make Digitizer Dolls. Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m. $40; Elna Club. Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m.; Make Christmas Tree Ornaments. Oct. 25, 1-4 p.m.; Embellished Pillow Cases. Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m. Sew Uniquely You, 11402 N. Newport Highway, Suite C. (509) 467-8210.

Beginning Photography with Allyson Moyes – Students will learn the basic manual functions of their camera, and will create within different photographic genres each week, and will have the opportunity to participate in and receive critiques on their work. Register for this class at bit.ly/3f5d5s2. Tuesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Oct. 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $240. (509) 325-1500.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Whitman Heritage Presentation and Scanning Event – Join to learn about Whitman County Library’s online digital photo collection of over 5,000 photos. The Whitman Heritage team will host a one hour presentation at a various libraries throughout the week. The team will be set up to scan historically significant photos for you. The presentations are open to everyone, but scanning will be done by appointment. To participate, please contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366 or info@whitcolib.org. LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., Tuesday, presentation at 1 p.m., scanning from 2-4 p.m.; Garfield Library, 109 3rd St., Oct. 10, presentation at 5:30 p.m., scanning from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; St. John Library, 1st E. Front St., Oct. 12, presentation at 3 p.m., scanning from 4-6 p.m.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Every Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Every Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum – Gonzaga’s Center for Climate, Society and the Environment hosts the Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum on Wednesday, 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

How to Pair Wine With Food Class – Certified wine expert, Sharon Irvine will break down the individual components in wine and food, will teach you the techniques you need to successfully pair food and wine. Register at bit.ly/3UJDFYg. Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Stylizing Any Animal With Andi Keating – Learn to draw animals and different styles to keep the animal recognizable with a creative twist. Beginner art class for students ages 11 and up. Register at bit.ly/3UGIVvz. Saturday, 11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120.00. (509) 325-1500.

Felted Pumpkins with Elyse Hochstadt – Using the wet felting method you’ll create pumpkins of all sorts. Learn some techniques for sculptural wet felting. No experience necessary. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting a little wet, towels will be provided. Register at bit.ly/3xWP0u0. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70.00. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Master Gardener’s Fall Bulb Sale – Master Gardener Foundation of Spokane County is having the 2023 Fall Bulb Sale online, featuring gorgeous daffodil, tulip, allium, anemone and fritillaria selections available in all colors. Shop at mgfsc.org/bulb-sale. Visit bit.ly/3DV4fYk to view more about the program and services. Through Oct. 10.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays, through Oct. 21. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Pets

Pet Savers Testicle Festival – Free neutering services to cat owners in order to control the feline populations. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 7525 E. Trent, Spokane Valley. Free.