Sept. 29, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 29, 2022 at 4:27 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Toronto MLB

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Football, CFL

7:30 p.m.: Ottawa at British Columbia ESPN2

Football, college

4 p.m.: Tulane at Houston ESPN

4:30 p.m.: UTSA at Middle Tennessee CBSSN

5 p.m.: San Diego State at Boise State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN

8 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

9:30 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey NHL

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: IMSA: The Petit Le Mans NBC

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Talladega 250 FS1

1 p.m.: Xfinity: Sparks 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Georgia State at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Navy at Air Force CBS

9 a.m.: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28

9 a.m.: Kentucky at Ole Miss ESPN

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ABC

9 a.m.: Purdue at Minnesota ESPN2

9 a.m.: Temple at Memphis ESPNU

11 a.m.: Oregon State at Utah Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Toledo NFL

12:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State ABC

12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Penn State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Baylor Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Alabama at Arkansas CBS

12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UConn CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Maryland FS1

2:30 p.m.: California at Washington State Pac-12

4 p.m.: LSU at Auburn ESPN

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Tulsa CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas FS1

4:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Clemson ABC

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at USC ESPN

8 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

5 p.m.: Memphis vs. Milwaukee NBA

Golf, men’s

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo NHL

5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Torino CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: California at Washington State 920-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark 1230-AM

5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN

11 a.m.: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: YellaWood 500 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, NBA preseason

10 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Boston NBATV

3 p.m.: Utah vs. Toronto NBATV

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Denver at Las Vegas CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa USA

Noon: MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC ABC

2 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

8 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Florida 700-AM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London 92.5-FM

8 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

