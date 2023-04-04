Spokane Indians open season loaded with top prospects from Rockies’ organization, including former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes
April 4, 2023 Updated Tue., April 4, 2023 at 6:54 p.m.
Spokane Indians pitcher Gabriel Hughes stretches before practice on Tuesday at Avista Stadium. (KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIE)
From staff reports
It’s officially baseball season in Spokane.
The Indians, who will present their Community Fan Fest at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avista Stadium, had their first workout on Tuesday in preparation for Friday’s High-A Northwest League season-opening game at Vancouver.
Spokane’s home opener will be Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Eugene.
The Indians return 10 players from 2022. The roster features two top-10 draft picks and five of the Colorado Rockies’ top 10 prospects, including former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes, the 10th overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft.
