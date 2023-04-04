Spokane Indians open season loaded with top prospects from Rockies’ organization, including former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes

From staff reports

From staff reports

It’s officially baseball season in Spokane.

The Indians, who will present their Community Fan Fest at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Avista Stadium, had their first workout on Tuesday in preparation for Friday’s High-A Northwest League season-opening game at Vancouver.

Spokane’s home opener will be Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Eugene.

The Indians return 10 players from 2022. The roster features two top-10 draft picks and five of the Colorado Rockies’ top 10 prospects, including former Gonzaga pitcher Gabriel Hughes, the 10th overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft.