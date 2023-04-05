Literary Calendar

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. Every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m. All ages. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Morning Book Club with Gerard – This group reads mainstream fiction and some nonfiction. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Well-Read Morning Book Club – Meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. This month discusses “These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett. Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Virtual Book Club in Spanish: “No One Writes to the Colonel” – Discuss the book, “No One Writes to the Colonel” by Gabriel García Márquez in Spanish and meet online via Zoom. The book club is for adults who want to increase their confidence in reading in Spanish. Register at bit.ly/3HyT2N8. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Free.

Northwest Passages Presents: “The Return of Wolves” by Eli Francovich – Spokesman-Review journalist Eli Francovich presents his book, “The Return of Wolves,” where Francovich investigates how to keep wolf populations thriving. Thursday, 7 p.m. Spokane Public Library – Downtown, 906 W. Main Ave. (509) 444-5336.

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers – Meets the second Friday of the month, 2 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.