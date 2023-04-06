Foundation honors 160 Spokane Scholars at annual banquet

From staff reports

The Spokane Scholars Foundation will host its 31st annual banquet Monday to celebrate the academic achievements of high school seniors from the greater Spokane area.

This year there are 160 Spokane Scholars from 30 schools in six academic areas: English, fine arts, mathematics, science, social studies and world languages. Grants totaling $60,000 will be awarded the night of the banquet to 24 of the 160 scholars, with awards of $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 in each category. Since 1993, the Spokane Scholars Foundation has recognized more than 3,500 scholars and awarded more than $1.5 million in cash awards and matches.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Rob Curley, editor of The Spokesman-Review. The banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Spokane Convention Center.

This year’s Spokane Scholars are:

English

Cameron Baker, Deer Park; Riley Bastian, Mt. Spokane; Kelsie Delp, North Central; Molly Fisher, West Valley; Valerie Hanes, Cheney; Andrew Happy, Gonzaga Prep; Abigail Harget, Riverside; Giona Hoaglund, Newport; Millie Lambert ,The Oaks; Cadence Lay, Ferris; Zyon Lindeblad, University; Chris Mahn, Ridgeline; Atlas Martin-Labrucherie, Medical Lake; Jamieson McHenry, Central Valley; Jacob Mitchell, Upper Columbia; Isabelle Murphy, Liberty; Tina Ngo, East Valley; Maddy Phillips, Freeman; Hannah Robbins, Mead; Sophia Rusk, Innovation; Saxton Schultz, STEM Academy; Alyssa Smith, Lakeside; Jordan Tolley-Turner, Shadle Park; Lexi Tosh, Rogers; Azalea Vlietstra, Northwest Christian; Siera Watkins, The Community School; Molly Wisor, Lewis and Clark; Clara Witmer, St. George’s

Fine arts

Zak Azar, Central Valley; Jeslyn Cai, Lewis and Clark; Abigail Caprye, Shadle Park; Stephanie Chadduck, Freeman; Kaylee Cox, Valley Christian; Lilly Glennie, St. George’s; Emma Gray, Riverside; Alexis Mérane Hart, The Oaks; Claire Kozel, On Track; Miller Kuck, Innovation; Hannah Lind, Ridgeline; Thomas Longhurst, Ferris; Nya Mace, Lakeside; Joey Ortega, Medical Lake; Charlotte Pedersen, Mt. Spokane; Sydney Petersen, East Valley; Faith Rice, Liberty; Mia Sebesta, North Central; Trace Sinclair, Northwest Christian; Will Strauch, Mead; Gabrielle Townsend, Upper Columbia; Ingrid Watanabe, Deer Park; Sophia Watkins, Cheney; Olivia Way, West Valley; Olivia Wehr, Gonzaga Prep; Emery Yates, University

Mathematics

Alden Bell, West Valley; Logan Bodnar, Upper Columbia; Ella Boyer, Shadle Park; Luke Decker, Gonzaga Prep; Ambrose Denny, Rogers; Daniel Dierdorff, The Oaks; Austin Gallinger, Riverside; Ryan Ho, East Valley; Avery Hodgson, Deer Park; Angelina Jackman, On Track; Jake Jeske, Liberty; Mandi Johnson, Lakeside; Gideon Knight, Innovation; Janee Ko, Lewis and Clark; Neha Kommareddy. Central Valley; Cameron Lee, Ferris; Christian Leonard, North Central; Samuel Ornelas, Medical Lake; Andrew Parker, Mead; Nolan Pierce, Newport; Emma Sautter, University; Zach Thompson, Freeman; Jason Todd, STEM Academy; Luke Whitman, St. George’s; Elise Wirthlin, Ridgeline; Terrence Yu, Cheney

Science

Tiffany Altermatt, East Valley; Parker Carroll, Riverside; Hailey Carter, Liberty; Jenna Castro, Medical Lake; Evan Chow, Lewis and Clark; Croft Christensen, West Valley; Mason Curtis, Gonzaga Prep; Emily Edstrom, Northwest Christian; Elizabeth Floch, Valley Christian; Sarah Goodman, Newport; Nessa Greenup, STEM Academy; Tori Hausman, Mt. Spokane; Amy Howlett, North Central; Hannah Krantz, Deer Park; Conor LaBar, On Track; Helen Locke, Freeman; Brigitta Maughan, University; Natalie Millen, Mead; Landon Moad, Cheney; Minnie Ohnback, St. George’s; Jessie Palmer, Ferris; Sophia Stadler, Lakeside; Makenna Stuller, Shadle Park; Paige Sumner, Upper Columbia; Alexandra Tate, Ridgeline; Jaelyn Wesche, The Community School; Hunter Whitlock, Innovation; Baden Woodward, Central Valley

Social studies

Kenzie Barta, Liberty; Annika Bergquist, St. George’s; Kate Bertholf-Linn, On Track; Brock Brito, Ridgeline; Jasmine Cruz, Medical Lake; Kyler Cummins, West Valley; Declan Gilman, East Valley; David Goldbloom, The Community School; Christian Hamlin, Shadle Park; Jason Hatfield, Cheney; Nora Henning, North Central; Quan Hoang, Rogers; Gavin Jaeger, Riverside; Shane Johansen, Ferris; Laney Lewis, Lakeside; Misa McKenna, Mead; Abigail Michaelis, Central Valley; Quinn Nessen, Lewis and Clark; Hayden O’Neal, Mt. Spokane; Mia Pierce, Upper Columbia; Bree Pollack, The Oaks; Ava Russo, Northwest Christian; Jack Schneider, Freeman; Christian Schueller, Gonzaga Prep; Antonio Shove, Innovation; Roberta Simonson, Deer Park; Gabriel Vick, Newport; Alex Woolley, University

World languages

Nyah Ankcorn, Lewis and Clark; Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park; Morgan Barnett ,Northwest Christian; Danielle Beauchemin, Mead; Katherine Bunn, Upper Columbia; Zoe Dittmer, Rogers; Caitlin Domitrovich, Innovation; Sydney Forder, Riverside; David Godun, University; Madelyn Gross, East Valley; Nia Guest, Cheney; Aaron Harris, Deer Park; Callen Johnson, Ridgeline; Chloe Lambert, Medical Lake; Cameron LaMotte, Freeman; Bianca Massman, St. George’s; Rubi Melendrez, West Valley; Kaia Olson, Ferris; Annie Peterson, Central Valley; Anna Pittmann, Liberty; Cady Shaw, Mt. Spokane; Emily Shilanski, Lakeside; Maya Turnbull, North Central; Aidyn Whitehead, Gonzaga Prep