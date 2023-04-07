The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

5 p.m.: Truck Series: Weather Guard Race … FS1

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee … ESPN2

Noon: San Diego at Gonzaga … SWX

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama … ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian … ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

1:05 p.m.: Texas at Chi. Cubs … FS1

3:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root

Basketball, high school

7 a.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPNU

9 a.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

1 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … Root+

Combat sports

5 p.m.: UFC: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 (prelims) … ESPN

7 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing: Stevenson vs. Yoshino … ESPN

Football, XFL

10 a.m.: Vegas at St. Louis … ESPN

1 p.m.: Arlington at Orlando … ESPN

Golf

Noon: The Masters … CBS

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit … ABC

12:30 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas … ABC

5 p.m.: New Jersey at Boston … ABC

7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle … Root

Soccer, men’s club

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Manchester United … USA

4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Rangers at Celtic … CBS Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton … USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Southampton … NBC

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Lazio … CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin at L.A. FC … Fox 28

Soccer, international women

11:30 a.m.: Friendly: Ireland at United States … TNT

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:15 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Noon: San Diego at Gonzaga … 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

Most read stories