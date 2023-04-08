The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing, NASCAR

4 p.m.: Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race … Fox 28

Baseball, college

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland … ESPNU

Noon: Kansas at West Virginia … ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root

4:08 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta … ESPN

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Portland … Root+

Golf

11 a.m.: The Masters … CBS

Hockey, NHL

3 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … TNT

5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim … TNT

Hockey, Women’s World Championships

Noon: Czech Republic vs. United States … NHL

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds … USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

