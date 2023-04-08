On the air
Sat., April 8, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing, NASCAR
4 p.m.: Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race … Fox 28
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland … ESPNU
Noon: Kansas at West Virginia … ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root
4:08 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta … ESPN
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Portland … Root+
Golf
11 a.m.: The Masters … CBS
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … TNT
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim … TNT
Hockey, Women’s World Championships
Noon: Czech Republic vs. United States … NHL
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds … USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.