The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
50°F
Current Conditions
Light rain
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

April 9, 2023 Updated Sun., April 9, 2023 at 6:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets … TBS

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs … Root

6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco … MLB

Basketball, NBA Play-In

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami … TNT

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers … TNT

Golf, college men’s

4 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate … Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas … Root

Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League

5 p.m.: Leon at Violette AC … FS1

7:15 p.m.: Vancouver at L.A. FC … FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports