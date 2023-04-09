On the air
April 9, 2023 Updated Sun., April 9, 2023 at 6:55 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets … TBS
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs … Root
6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco … MLB
Basketball, NBA Play-In
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami … TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers … TNT
Golf, college men’s
4 p.m.: Western Intercollegiate … Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vegas … Root
Soccer, CONCACAF Champions League
5 p.m.: Leon at Violette AC … FS1
7:15 p.m.: Vancouver at L.A. FC … FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Chi. Cubs … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
