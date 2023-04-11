Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Palouse Patchers’ Quilt Show – A showcase for outstanding regional quilters, featuring quilts of all sizes, made by hand and machine from all ages. This years theme is “Nature Creates Beauty.” Free cookies and refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit palousepatchers.org. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-5722.

Just Add Color: An Adult Coloring Program – Meets on the first and third Mondays of the month for mindful creativity to encourage self-care and positive mental health. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Yarny Goodness – Bring your project and get rejuvenated with other skilled hand creators to crochet or knit, learn a brand new craft, or practice some not so easy patterns. Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Custer’s Antique Collectors Sale – Sale will feature kitchenware, industrial, estate and costume jewelry, furniture, primitives, midcentury modern, rustic garden, elegant glass, prints and more. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $7/one-day pass; $9/two-day pass.

Classes/Workshops

“Make Your Own” Beaded Fedora Hat – This workshop is an opportunity to create alongside a contemporary Coeur d’Alene Tribal member as she leads this step-by-step authentic wearable Native American traditional arts project. For ages 15 and older. Register at bit.ly/40QJK78. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100. (800) 523-2464.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Work on two 11-by-14-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Adults. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Ink Drawing with Yelena Yunin – Students will use ink to learn how to draw in different styles including traditional methods. A hint of color will be added to drawings using watercolor. Register at bit.ly/3kYDL0Z. Monday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Yoga with Anna Kinney – The class will explore breathing, balancing, motion and stillness. Register at createarts.org Monday, 10-11:30 a.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Pastel Pencil Drawing Class with Yelena Yunin – Students will learn how to draw using pastel pencils. Register at bit.ly/3ZAmTwK. Adults. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Beginner Pottery with Erik Rodgers – Mondays, noon-2 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3FIxvS2. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Unicorn with Hannah Charlton – Students will create a 5” x 7” illuminated manuscript page based on medieval bestiaries. Each project consists of two 2.5-hour classes. Monday, 5-7:30 p.m. 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Personal Finance Essentials: Dumping Debt – Workshop designed to provide you with the tools, techniques and confidence to transform your financial future, develop a value-based spending plan, get rid of debt and plan for the future of your dreams. For more information, visit bit.ly/40Ro5MA. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Portrait Drawing with Tom Quinn – Begin with the anatomy and proportions of the human head and move on to the skills of creating a convincing likeness. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3YYYsbB. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon. 503 East 2nd Ave suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

Art History with Tim Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. Register at bit.ly/3xzzxQ9. Tuesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Liz Bishop Studio, 11409 E. Alki Ave., Spokane Valley. $170. (509) 325-3001.

Pottery Workshop: Hand-Built Mugs – Use Gizmo’s slab roller and hand-building techniques to create your own ceramic mug. For ages 16 and older. Register at bit.ly/3nXdUrc. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $40. (208) 929-4029.

Introduction to Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – Learn how to train your mind to find and frame the perfect photo. Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Through May 17. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – Students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at bit.ly/3k8tFu2. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3IxR8hB. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Figure Drawing with Tom Quinn – Discuss anatomy down to the bones and muscles and get some practice with gesture drawings and the concept of working from the general to the specific. For ages 18 and older. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3S6OxOI. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $211. (509) 325-1500.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice English speaking and listening skills over a warm drink. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Building a Sustainable Nonprofit – This online SCORE workshop is for people thinking about, or in the early stages of starting a nonprofit organization. Register at bit.ly/3IzZAgt. Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m.

Genealogy for Beginners – Donna Potter Phillips shares tools and tips to help you get started on your journey of genealogical discovery. Learn the basics of researching to get results and discover useful websites and databases to find family histories. Adults. Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Spring Watercolor Class with Janie Edwards – Class for beginning watercolor painters, as well as those continuing to improve their skills. Adults. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Through May 12. 503 East 2nd Ave., Suite B. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Pine Needle Basket Making with Barbara Snarr – Learn to create a small basket from local Ponderosa pine needles and take home your creation. Register at bit.ly/3GsPaO1. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 930-1876.

The Emerge Artist Incubator – A professional development course geared towards up and coming artists. Taught by professional artist and educator, Alexandra Iosub. Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Register at bit.ly/42Mn6yy. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. $175. (208) 292-2359.

Direct Stone Carving with John Johnson – Students will learn to identify suitable carving materials and how to safely use stone carving tools to create a 3D work of art. Register at bit.ly/3J3O2ks. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. John Johnson Studio, 4221 W. Garden Springs. $169.

Nature Journal by Wes Hanson – Learn how to draw natural objects and landscapes and write about nature. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $60. (509) 447-9277.

Stylizing Any Animal with Andi Keating – For beginner/intermediate artists looking to have some fun exploring different ways of stylizing animals. For ages 11 and older. Register at bit.ly/3YzEqDY. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $53. (509) 325-1500.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – We will work on two 11” x 14” drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Adults. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Yoga Postures and Art Exploration with Lorraine Manzo – Practice basic yoga postures as inspiration for your artwork, develop skills with watercolor painting, acrylic painting and oil pastel drawing. Create three different works of art inspired by yoga postures and your imagination. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3JOwfhE. Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. 2nd Ave. $92. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Annuals in the Landscape – In this class, talk about how to create annual beds in your landscape. Learn what plants look and do well together, soil amendments you may need, watering and more. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Installing a Drip Irrigation System – Part six of a 10-part series on water wise education presented by the city of Spokane Water Department. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

All About Lawns – Discuss how to keep your lawn the greenest it can be. Go over proper fertilizing, proper watering and everything in-between so you can have the best lawn on the block. Register at bit.ly/3ELGUbc. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Annuals: New Varieties – Chat with the growing team on the newest annual varieties they will be bringing to Ritters Garden and Gift this year. They will tell you how they differ from the others and what makes them special. This is a great way to get inspired for the flower season. This class will take a discussion/FAQ direction at the end. Register at bit.ly/3mfFNdz. April 23, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.