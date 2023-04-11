Literary Calendar

Earth Day Poetry – Local poet, Christine McDonald will present selected readings of her poems about nature, plants and celebrating our beautiful world. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

“Black Forest” by Laramie Dean – Join to celebrate Laramie Dean’s first novel, “Black Forest.” RSVP at bit.ly/3nZLXPH. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Panel Discussion – Book release celebration with Jennifer Ladino, featured in the “Idaho” chapter of McDuff’s new book “Love Your Mother.” Ladino will host a panel discussion featuring Idaho women working for climate justice. Wednesday, 7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow. Free. (208) 669-2249.

Q&A with Author Julie Weston – Join author Julie Weston as she performs a reading from her fourth Nellie Burns and Moonshine mystery, “Miners’ Moon” followed by a Q&A session. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – John Roskelly will be interviewed on The Page Turner Show about his newest book, “Fancy Dancer and the Seven Drums.” Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Storytime with Mary Louise Carpenter – Special reading from Mary Louise Carpenter, author of “Ponies in the Park.” A craft will take place after the reading. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

An Afternoon with Ammi Midstokke – The Spokesman-Review columnist and North Idaho native, Ammi Midstokke will read from her memoir “All the Things” and go deeper into some of the stories behind the stories. A Q&A and book signing will follow the reading. April 23, 2-3 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.