‘It’s time to end the failed experiment’: Bill to repeal advisory votes heads to Inslee’s desk

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

When it was in the Senate, the bill passed by a 30-18 vote with one excused. Of Spokane-area Senators, Republican Sens. Shelly Short, Jeff Holy and Mark Schoesler voted against it. Democrat Sen. Andy Billig voted in favor. Republican Sen. Mike Padden was excused from the vote.

The House of Representatives voted 54-43 to pass the bill, with one excused. Of Spokane-area lawmakers, Republican Reps. Mary Dye, Joe Schmick, Suzanne Schmidt, Leonard Christian, Jacquelin Maycumber, Joel Kretz, Jenny Graham and Mike Volz voted against the bill. Democrat Reps. Marcus Riccelli and Timm Ormsby voted for the bill.

OLYMPIA – Nonbinding “advisory votes” asking Washington voters to weigh in on tax increases already on the books could soon be a thing of the past.

Gov. Jay Inslee may sign into law a bill to repeal the advisory votes and replace them with fiscal information available to voters online.

Positioned at the top of the ballot, advisory votes have been a practice in Washington since 2008 via an initiative from vocal and frequent tax critic Tim Eyman. Eyman has sponsored various initiatives to lower taxes, including one in 2020 to cap car tabs at $30 and a 2015 initiative to cut sales tax from 6.5% to 5.5%.

Each time the Legislature raises taxes, an advisory vote appears on the ballot in the next election, asking voters whether the Legislature should maintain or repeal the increase, made “without a vote of the people.” Washington is the only state with such advisory votes.

Voters’ selections in advisory votes are nonbinding, so the Legislature doesn’t have to follow them. Bill supporters said that makes advisory votes meaningless, and they have no place among votes for candidates and measures.

In lieu of advisory votes, the bill directs the state to create a website with summaries of each budget, expenditures segmented by area of government, a list of the bills that raised taxes and expenditures compared with personal income. The site’s web address and a QR code would be included in voters pamphlets. This information enhances government transparency better than advisory votes, bill supporters said.

Bill sponsor Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, said while advisory votes intend to measure public opinion, they are worded in such a way that influences voters’ opinions on tax increases and state government in general.

“What we’re talking about is anti-tax rhetoric that is on our ballot,” Kuderer told a House of Representatives Committee. “It’s propaganda that is designed specifically to instill distrust in government, and that is the antithesis of what our ballots should be about.”

Opponents of this bill said advisory votes are a tool voters use to provide feedback to their Legislators and “hold them accountable,” despite results being nonbinding. By removing this tool, voters will have one less avenue to reach their Legislators, opponents said.

“This is so arrogant, so disrespectful, so obnoxious and so frustrating,” Eyman said, testifying with anti-tax stickers attached to his suit jacket.

On the House floor, prior to passage, debate was extensive. Bill supporters said constituents have plenty of outlets to reach legislators, such as social media, email and town hall events. Opponents said results of advisory votes are more impactful than interactions in these contexts.

“(Voters) should have a right to tell us we are affecting their lives,” said Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic. “That doesn’t come from a Tweet, it doesn’t come from an email. It comes from participating in the most important document in this democratic republic, and that is voting.”

In response to this bill, Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, sponsored a resolution to amend the state Constitution that would require a vote of the people on any tax increases passed by the Legislature. The resolution was introduced in January but never advanced.

The bill to repeal advisory votes passed the House of Representatives 54-43, with one excused. Representatives largely voted along party lines, though three Democrats joined the Republicans to vote No. Having passed each chamber and receiving approval from the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House, the bill now heads to Inslee’s desk for a signature.