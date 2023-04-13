Prep roundup: Grace Melcher throws no-hitter for CV; Elijah Williams goes the distance to push Titans over Bears

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Softball

Central Valley 30, Lewis and Clark 1: Grace Melcher threw a no-hitter and had two hits as the Bears (5-4, 5-3) beat the visiting Tigers (2-6, 2-6). Ella Bendele added five hits and five RBIs for CV.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 2: Quincy Schuerman had two hits, including a home run, and the Wildcats (9-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Titans (7-1, 7-1).

Cheney 16, Gonzaga Prep 3: Tatum Sloan homered and the Blackhawks (4-6, 4-4) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-8, 1-7). Sydney Wysocki went 3 for 3 for G-Prep.

Ridgeline 17, Ferris 12: Sam Mowery went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Falcons (3-5, 3-5) beat the Saxons (3-5, 3-5).

Mead 29, North Central 1: Jaycee Coffield had three hits and the Panthers (7-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-8, 0-8).

2A

Pullman 11, Asotin 7: Cori Stewart went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Greyhounds (2-4) beat the visiting Panthers (2-7) in a nonleague game .

Baseball

University 1, Central Valley 0: Elijah Williams pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout and the visiting Titans (9-4, 7-3) beat the Bears (5-7, 5-5).

Ridgeline 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Ben Wartinger had an RBI as the Falcons (6-6, 5-5) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-8, 3-7).

Mead 14, North Central 3: Emerson Fleck had a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (6-7, 5-5) beat the Wolfpack (1-10, 1-9).

Lewis and Clark 10, Ferris 5: Jack Vanvhorris had two hits and two RBIs and the Tigers (6-6, 5-5) beat the visiting Saxons (5-7, 4-6) at Hart Field.

Mt. Spokane 8, Cheney 1: Drew Rayment and Rece Scheurman had two hits apiece and the Wildcats (10-3, 9-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (8-4, 6-4).

Boys soccer 2A

Pullman 6, Shadle Park 1: Carlens Dollin scored four goals and the visiting Greyhounds (9-1, 5-0) beat the Highlanders (3-6-1, 1-3).

East Valley 2, Rogers 1: The Knights (5-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Pirates (3-4, 0-3)

1A

Lakeside 5, Newport 0: Noah Merrill scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (4-5, 4-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-6, 0-6).

Northwest Christian 8, Deer Park 0: Lincoln Crockett had three goals and the visiting Crusaders (6-3, 6-0) beat the Stags (4-2, 4-2).

Boys tennis

Central Valley 6, Cheney 1: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Finn Scott (CV) def. Hunter Passey, 6-1, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Drew Mercier/Anatolly Susin (CV) def. Bryan Kibet/Dale Pasion, 6-4, 6-3.

Ferris 5, North Central 2: At North Central. No. 1 singles- Brennan Roshepko (Fer) def. Forrest Yegge 6-2, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Wesley Banks and Sheldon Hencz (Fer) def.Zach Gagne and Joey Stallcop 6-2, 6-1.

Lewis and Clark 7, Mt. Spokane 0: At Mt. Spokane. No. 1 singles- Tate Thatcher (LC) def. Lucas Trigg, 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kai Kolarsky/Radek Janout (LC) def. Isaac Hewa/Kevin Pickering, 6-3, 6-3.

Mead 5, Ridgeline 2: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Andrew Parker, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Drew Champlin/Danny Nelson (Mea) def. Jack Rau/Braydon Harris, 6-3, 6-3.

Clarkston 6, Shadle Park 1: At Shadle Park. No. 1 singles- Benson Plaster (SP) def. Nathan Gall, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). No. 1 doubles- Ikaika Milan/Espen Williams (Clk) def. Zach Pugh/Jameson Tucker, 6-1, 6-1.

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: At East Valley. No. 1 Singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Payton Pickard 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles- Judah Clark and Huner Naptier (WV) def. Eric Critchard and Juan Morales 6-2, 6-0.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles- Vijay Lin (Pul) def. Kai Harker, 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson (Pul) def. Mason Kirby/Eli Borders, 6-0, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Mead 5, Ridgeline 2: At Ridgeline. No.1 Singles- Avery Lewis (Rid) def. Lexi Mattox 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles- Lizzy Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mea) def. Lexy Aitken/Gianna Longo 6-2, 6-2.

Lewis and Clark 6, Mt. Spokane 1: At Lewis and Clark. No. 1 singles- Lauren Lubbe (LC) def. Hannah Meythaler 7-5, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Zoe Ramos and Eleanor Plager (LC) def. Bunney and Zukic 5-7, 7-5, 6-0.

University 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: At University. No. 1- Kailee Alteneder (Uni) def. Juliet McFarland 6-1, 6-4. No 1. doubles- Allison Knight and Sami Stochafski (Uni) def. Colleen Mckinnon and Valerie Haynes 6-4, 6-3.

Ferris 6, North Central 1: At Ferris. No. 1 singles- Ava DeMille (Fer) def. Hope McCollom, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Abby Liezen/Emma Pell (NC) def. Michelle Chen/Luba Chayka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Central Valley 6, Cheney 1: At Central Valley. No. 1 Singles- Kelly Shelby (CV) def. Angelina Goold 6-3. 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Colleen McKinnon/Angelica Goold (Che) def. Bella Matina/Olivia Paventy 6-1, 7-5.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No. 1 singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Joeanna Avilla, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (Pul) def Peyton Remmington/Hannah Tillet, 6-0, 6-0.

East Valley 5, West Valley 2: At West Valley. Fasai Xiong (EV) def. Brynlee Ordinario, 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 doubles- Carlie Knapp/Sutton Nordus (WV) def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh/Amelie Wandell, 6-2, 7-6, 7-2.

Clarkston 5, Shadle Park 2: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles- Dani Cozzetto (SP) def. Annouck Jansen 7-5, 7-5. No. 1 doubles- Ella Leavitt and Olivia Gustafson (Clk) def. Claire durlin and Jamie Blankengel 6-2, 6-0.