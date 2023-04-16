On the air
Sun., April 16, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
8:10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Boston MLB
3:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit MLB
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. White Sox MLB
6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento TNT
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Boston ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN2
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Edmonton ESPN
Marathon
5:30 a.m.: The 127th Boston Marathon ESPN
Soccer, EPL
Noon: Liverpool at Leeds USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
