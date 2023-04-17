Correction

Graphic misstates City Line route

An article in Monday’s paper about preparations for the City Line bus route included a graphic that incorrectly stated when the route would launch and where the easternmost stop near Spokane Community College would be located. The route will launch July 15, and the route continues east on Mission Avenue past Greene Street until its final stop at the Spokane Community College Transit Center.

Trombone player misnamed

In a review of Saturday’s performance by the Spokane Symphony of Mozart’s Requiem that was published Monday, the writer misidentified the trombone player featured in the Tuba Mirum section of the piece. The musician was Richard Strauch.

Ownership group member misidentified

A story published Sunday on the front page of the Business/Opinion section misidentified James S. Black III, who is part of the ownership group building the Redband Apartments in Spokane.