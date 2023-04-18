Literary Calendar

Afternoon with Ammi Midstokke – Ammi Midstokke will read from her memoir “All the Things” and go deeper into some of the stories behind the stories. A Q&A and book signing will follow the reading. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. All ages. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Haiku and Blackout Poetry Workshop – Learn how to write your own haiku and practice three different forms: haiku, tanka and blackout poetry. Register at bit.ly/402Kple. Monday, 3:30-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. (208) 769-2315.

New & Noteworthy Book Club – The April meeting of the New & Noteworthy Book Club will discuss “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

“Star Splitter” by Matthew J. Kirby – Join to celebrate Matthew J. Kirby’s newest teen sci-fi, “Star Splitter,” as he chats with local author Stephanie Oakes. Register at bit.ly/41C4W19. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Poetry Reading – Poetry reading with poet, translator and literary critic, Kimberly Johnson. She will be reading excerpts from her poetry book, “Fatal.” Book signing to follow. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. (208) 882-1444.

Pageturners Book Club – The Pageturners Book Club is discussing “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennet. Pick up a copy of the book at the reference desk. For more information, call or email JD Smithson at (208) 769-2315 ext. 455; communications@cdalibrary.org. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Event and Book Signing – An evening conversation with the “Jack Ryan” author Marc Cameron. He will be speaking about his new book “Breakneck,” the fifth in his Arliss Cutter Series. There will be a no-host bar through Bakery by the Lake and unique items to be raffled off at the end of the event. Purchase tickets at cdalibrary.org. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave. $25. (208) 769-2315.

Author Talk with William Kent Krueger – Join New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger as he discusses his newest book in the Cork O’Connor series, “Fox Creek” and his other works. Register at bit.ly/3Z1FwbV. Thursday, 5-6 p.m. Online. Free.

Northwest Passages Presents Nic Stone – Nic Stone takes the stage with Kiantha Duncan to talk about her new book, “Chaos Theory.” Purchase tickets at bit.ly/3GU39wO. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general admission; $45/VIP. (509) 227-7638.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Ari Nordhagen, author of “The Spokane Cookbook” will be the guest. Listen on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.