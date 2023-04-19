Gonzaga women’s basketball add Utah transfer Naya Ojukwu

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Reviews

For the second year in a row, the Gonzaga women’s basketball program will add a transfer from the University of Utah.

Last year, it was Brynna Maxwell, who led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage and helped the Zags win the West Coast Conference regular-season title. Next up is Naya Ojukwu, a former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, who announced her transfer to Gonzaga.

“Excited to let y’all in on a little secret,” Ojukwu posted last weekend on Instagram.

The photos said it all: Ojukwu dribbling in a Gonzaga Bulldogs uniform.

Other photos showed her with GU coach Lisa Fortier and her assistants and the Bulldogs mascot.

A 6-foot forward, Ojukwu was the 2020-21 Gatorade Player of the Year at Mountain View High School in Meridian. That was her junior year, when she averaged 24.8 points, 10 rebounds and almost two blocks.

While helping Mountain View to a pair of state titles, she signed with Utah during her senior year, which was cut short by a major knee injury.

The injury persisted in her freshman year at Utah, where last year she played in only four games and averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Ojukwu scored a career-high 10 points against Mississippi Valley State.

GU officials couldn’t comment on Ojukwu, whose transfer paperwork is still being processed.

Ojukwu could possible see action on the wing, where former five-star recruit Bree Salenbien is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in 2022.

A three-time all-state honoree, Ojukwu also was a first-team all-state volleyball player.