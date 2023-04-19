Indigenous Eats to open River Park Square location

Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, opened the original Indigenous Eats at 829 E. Boone Ave. last summer in what had been formerly occupied by a Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs.

Now they intend to open a second location at 808 W. Main, suite FC-5, inside the downtown mall. River Park Square is owned by Centennial Properties, an affiliate of the Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second location in downtown Spokane,” Slagle said in a news release. “Our goal has always been to bring our passion for Native American comfort food to as many people as possible, and this new location allows us to do just that.”

Slagle, who sits on the School Board for Spokane Public Schools, is a member of the Yakama Nation and descendant of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She was raised on the Yakama Reservation before moving to Spokane more than 21 years ago.

In an interview last year, Slagle said she wanted to use the restaurant to highlight the flavors of her culture.

Indigenous Eats offers fry bread, Indian tacos and deserts smothered in huckleberry sauce. The fry bread is a recipe that was once used by Slagle’s mother.

The River Park Square location will offer the same menu items as the Boone Avenue restaurant.

“We’re excited to continue serving our loyal customers and to introduce ourselves to new ones,” Slagle said.