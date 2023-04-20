Ikea plans $2.2 billion U.S. expansion, adding eight stores

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Ikea is planning a $2.2 billion U.S. expansion that will add eight stores and shore up the furniture chain’s logistics network, a move that will be the retailer’s largest U.S. expansion since the first store opened near Philadelphia 38 years ago.

Along with the new stores, the investment will establish nine “plan and order” points – smaller stores focused on customer service and furniture delivery – as well as 900 new pickup locations, according to a news release Thursday. Staffing the new locations will add 2,000 jobs across the United States.

“The U.S. is one of our most important markets, and we see endless opportunities to grow there and get closer to the many Americans with affordable products and services,” Ikea retail chief Tolga Oncu said in the release.

The new locations have not been selected, but Oncu told Reuters that the company sees especially promising growth opportunities in the U.S. Southeast.

Ikea previously announced that it would open additional stores in Northern Virginia and San Francisco.