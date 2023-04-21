The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

History for Chron

April 21, 2023 Updated Fri., April 21, 2023 at 3:39 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

The St. Joe and St. Maries rivers flooded, causing residents to flee and towns in the surrounding areas to evacuate.

As the water levels began dropping, the flood emergency committee turned its attention to rehabilitation.

The height of the flood reached 2,140 feet above sea level, returning to 2,136 feet when residents began heading home.

Families in the Riverdale district returned to their homes after the flood water level dropped below the level of first-floor residences.

The highway bridge across the St. Joe River was structurally damaged from log jams. Only partially reopening to light traffic, heavy trucks were not permitted.

The Anatolia earthquake in Ankara, Turkey, left at least 800 dead or missing. Eighteen villages were destroyed with 22 others severely damaged.

The first quake was felt around 1 p.m. and lasted until nightfall, being renewed again later that night. Many refugees fled the areas with boiling water rising out of crevices with no relief in the countryside as the second round of rumbles began.

