Prep notebook: Gonzaga Prep sophomore Dillon Schrock shoots 61; West Valley hires basketball coach

From staff reports

On Monday, Gonzaga Prep sophomore Dillon Schrock shot a record-breaking 61 to win the Greater Spokane League No. 2 at Esmeralda Golf Course.

Schrock shot 9-under par and won the individual title by five strokes ahead of second place. The round of 61 broke the Gonzaga Prep all-time scoring record for boys golf.

Schrock, 15, carries a plus-2 handicap on his home course of Manito Golf and Country Club.

• Hamilton hired: West Valley hired longtime assistant Mike Hamilton as head boys basketball coach, the school announced this week.

Hamilton replaces Jay Humphrey, who retired after 38 seasons this year and 207 wins.

•Signing day: On April 12, Gonzaga Prep honored several student athletes on national letter of intent signing day.

Lucy Lynn, Yale basketball; Addy Litscher, Carroll College soccer; Aidan Sanders, Whitworth soccer; Peyton Dixon, Grinnell College soccer; Morgan Cervantes, Lake Region State College softball.