Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Just Add Color: An Adult Coloring Program – Mindful creativity to encourage self-care and positive mental health. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Community Sew-In – Join with your current quilting project to socialize and get advice. Bring your sewing machine (or your hand work) fabric and extension cord. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Classes/Workshops

Introduction to Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – Learn how to train your mind to find and frame the perfect photo. Come with your camera ready: battery charged, memory card in and camera manual in tow. Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Through May 17. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $144. (509) 325-1500.

Spring Watercolor Class with Janie Edwards – This a class for beginning watercolor painters, as well as those continuing to improve their skills. Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Through May 12. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Beginner Pottery with Erik: Level One – Students will become familiar with the studio, throwing on the pottery wheel and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3Kjmc4u. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $255. (208) 930-1876.

Pottery with Erik: Level Two – Continue the skills learned in level one course. Mondays, noon-2 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3mgSJ36. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $255. (208) 930-1876.

Pottery with Erik – Afternoon pottery with Erik for intermediate or advanced experience. Mondays, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3nM8WNY. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $255. (208) 930-1876.

Intermediate Pottery with Alydia – This class will be focused on skill development and specifically working on improving individual student challenges via specific feedback from Alydia. Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. Through May 23. Register at bit.ly/40Gbw6n. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $285. (208) 930-1876.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Dragon with Hannah Charlton – In this class students will create a 5” x 7” illuminated manuscript page based on medieval bestiaries. Monday, 5-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave., Suite B. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Pottery with Liz Bishop – Students will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel while learning about the different stages of working with clay, including how to glaze. For ages 13 and older. Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. Liz Bishop Studio, 11409 E. Alki Ave., Spokane Valley. $170. (509) 325-3001.

Trades Night Associated Builders and Contractors – Attendees can operate equipment and power tools while meeting with companies who work and train people in the trades. From electricians to welders to general contractors and subcontractors, all will be present to share firsthand experience and employment opportunities. For more information, contact Jessica Dempsey at jdempsey@esd101.net or (509) 323-2726. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. East Valley High School, 15711 E. Wellesley Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-3200.

Digital Resource: Foundation Directory Online – Discover more than 140,000 grant makers and tools to help you find the perfect grant-making foundations to fund your nonprofit organization’s mission. Adults. Register at bit.ly/3lVy9oq. Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Online. Free.

ESL Cafe: a Cup of Conversation – Practice English speaking and listening skills. A trained tutor from the Literacy Project of North Idaho will join weekly to help support your learning. Coffee and tea will be provided. Thursdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3k6D3yo. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Big Sky with Megan Perkins – Led by Megan Perkins, students will tackle painting the sky with clouds, mist, full of color, or as a neutral backdrop with a focus on being expressive and allowing the medium of watercolor to do its magic. For ages 14 and older. Register at bit.ly/43nhF9O. Thursday, May 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $72. (509) 325-1500.

Shop Talk: IG 101 – Led by Andrea Williams and Lauren Mason, they offer an interactive and informative session for professionals to learn about how Instagram can scale their business. Attendees will learn how to create an effective content strategy, optimize their profile, create engaging content and use Instagram analytics to measure their success. Suitable for beginners and professionals. For more information and to RSVP, visit thewoodshopnw.com/shop-talk. Friday, noon-1 p.m. Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Intro to Dip Pen Illustration with Andi Keating – Learn the basics of taking care of and drawing with dip pens. For beginner/intermediate artists. For ages 13 and older. Register at bit.ly/3J8bugz. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $60. (509) 325-1500.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Work on two 11-by-14-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Fashion Illustration with Lorraine Manzo – Develop the art of communicating fashion ideas through illustration. The class is open to any student beginner or advanced who wants to learn to draw the human figure with apparel. For adults. Register at bit.ly/3Znr79M. Saturday, May 6, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $132. (509) 325-1500.

Education Empowerment and Financial Aid Workshops – Three education empowerment/financial aid workshops for high school seniors, their parents and college students centered around planning and funding your future. There will be an opportunity to complete the FAFSA or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) with trained college and career counselors and other trained professionals. To register, visit bit.ly/43Vt4xG. May 7, 1-4 p.m. The Carl Maxey Center, 3114 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 795-1886.

Home/Garden

Peanut Basket With Annuals: Large Sun Peanut Basket – Join head designer Colleen and make your own version of the famous peanut basket. Register at bit.ly/3miYQUd. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $245. (509) 467-5258.

Best Plants for Container Gardening – Learn the art of gardening in containers. Master Gardener Steve Nokes shares which annuals, perennials and vegetables do best in containers. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Propagating Plants from Seeds and Cuttings – Master gardener Steve Nokes shares ways to propagate seeds with or without a greenhouse and ways to propagate plants using cuttings. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave., Otis Orchards. Free. (509) 893-8390.

Plant Starts Swap – Add variety to your garden. Bring your extra plant starts to share and pick up some left by other enthusiasts. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Landscaping For The Four Seasons – Learn with Michael on how to make your landscape a point of interest for all four seasons. May 7, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.