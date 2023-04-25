Literary Calendar

Science and Nature Book Club with Teri – This group reads nonfiction books about science, nature and both combined. Book discussion for the month of May will be “The Insect Crisis” by Oliver Milman. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

“Curious Conversations” with Mónica Guzmán – Monica Guzman discusses her book, “I Never Thought of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times” and shares strategies to better understand and learn from people in your life whose whole worldview is different from or even opposed to yours. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/41U5Y92. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $7. (509) 624-1200.

“On Freedom Road” by David Goodrich – Celebrate David Goodrich’s latest book, “On Freedom Road.” Register at bit.ly/3AtZMZS. Thursday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

3 Minute Mic – Readers may share up to three minutes’ worth of poetry. Open to all ages. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

“The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” by Susan Mulvihill – Celebrate Susan Mulvihill’s latest book, “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook!” Register at bit.ly/41Q0JaA. Saturday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.