Social Calendar

Women with Balls Bowl – Teams of 5,200 registered bowlers, 90 minutes of play, lane and shoe rental included in cost, fun trophies, photo ops, raffle baskets, swag bags and fun. Event provides funds for breast cancer screenings, mammograms, diagnostic tests, transportation and online support. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/441yTK2. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Valley Bowl, 8005 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $50.

Volunteer Fair – The Volunteer Fair will showcase a wide range of local nonprofits. Anyone desiring to give back to their community and get connected is welcome to attend. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Human Rights Education Institute, 414 W. Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 292-2359.

Cornhole Tournament – The Kootenai County community will come together to celebrate local nonprofits. The event will include a cornhole tournament and feature organizations participating in Idaho Gives. Individuals can be matched to form teams of two. The winning team selects an Idaho Gives nonprofit to receive all entry fees. A list of participating nonprofits is provided at registration. Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Fresh, 317 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $5.

Anniversary Gala Fundraiser – Fundraising event benefiting the JACC. Features cocktails, dinner, wine, live music, auction, art and more. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/42pZUpJ. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $125. (208) 457-8950.

Stage Lights for Our Place – Fun and social evening with appetizers during the silent auction, followed by entertainment and a small live auction. The proceeds raised will support the emergency relief services provided year-round for the 40,000 neighbors in need. Tickets can be purchased online at ourplacespokane.org/ or by calling (509) 326-7267. May 11, 6 p.m. Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway Ave. $35. (509) 328-6280.