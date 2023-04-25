Washington’s 68th Legislative Session is officially over. Here’s a recap of what ended up passing – or not

By Elena Perry The Spokesman-Review

A lightsaber, beads, a gong, at least two wigs, custom T-shirts and a cowbell were among the unusual objects Washington Legislators brought to the floor to ring in the last day of the session on Sunday.

Just after 10 p.m., House of Representatives Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, and President of the Senate Denny Heck struck their gavels in the same moment to signify Sine Die, the conclusion of the 68th Legislative session marked by policy on healthcare, public safety and housing.

This session was the Legislature’s first return in person since COVID-19 restrictions required remote participation for the previous two sessions.

Legislators failed to pass a bill establishing a state-wide drug possession law to replace the current standard that expires in July. Gov. Jay Inslee said he will call a special session once lawmakers draft a bill they can agree to pass. Some legislators anticipated the passage of this hotly debated bill to round out the session, but it failed.

A bill to create the transition to kindergarten program for children who need support before enrolling in kindergarten book-ended their session and ended up passing.

Despite the unexpected failure of the possession bill, lawmakers were happy with what they called an otherwise productive session.

“If you’d have told me 7-8 months ago that all the bills passed this session would have passed, I would have told you that I don’t think that’s very likely,” Heck said. “It was stunning. Nothing less than stunning.”

Here’s a look at some of what passed and what didn’t this session.

Gun control and abortion

On Tuesday, the governor signed a trio of gun-control bills, including a ban on the sale, manufacture, distribution and import of assault weapons. Another establishes a 10-day waiting period to buy any gun, and another that establishes liabilities for those in the firearms industry.

Legislators approved a bill to shield abortion providers and patients from subpoenas, arrests, extradition and investigations outside state lines. Abortions would be made cheaper by another proposal that prohibits copays and deductibles for abortions.

The legislature also authorized the governor’s purchase of a three-year supply of mifepristone, a medication commonly used to give abortions, as well as allowed the Department of Corrections to distribute the drug beyond their facilities.

The My Health, My Data Act would allow a consumer to withdraw consent for any collection or sharing of their health data, such as in period-tracking apps.

A new budget and housing bids

The legislature approved a nearly $70 billion operating budget as well as $13.5 billion in the transportation budget and a capital budget of $9 billion. The operating budget included no new tax increases, pleasing Republicans.

A proposal to increase the real estate excise tax on larger properties and reduce it on the smallest end failed. A property tax increase also failed to pass.

“It’s a big win for Republicans, who insisted that the proposals by the Democrats to raise the property tax and the real estate excise tax were wrong for our communities and would drive up the cost of housing,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia.

In efforts to expand housing, legislators passed a bill to eliminate single-family zoning in most cities, requiring them to permit the building of duplexes on many residential spaces.

The cost to record a document with county auditors may increase by $100 to fund a homeownership account for descendants of those targeted by racist estate covenants in deeds. This bill awaits Inslee’s signature.

“I am delighted with the progress we’ve made on housing,” Inslee said, citing the near $1 billion housing investments allocated in the budget.

Transportation safety and more

Motivated by the 745 fatalities on Washington roadways, a three-decade high, lawmakers set their sights on traffic safety and passed bills that install automated speeding cameras in highway construction zones and require those under 25 to take a driver’s education course before they receive a license.

Bills to lower the blood alcohol concentration limit for a DUI from .08% to .05% failed. Utah is the only state to have limits this low.

A bill to prohibit right turns at some red lights also rests in the graveyard this session.

Another passed bill, called the “Sam Martinez Act” after a WSU student who died from alcohol poisoning in 2019, increases the penalty for hazing to a gross misdemeanor. Martinez’s parents were outspoken supporters of this bill, calling for its passage to deter other young people from engaging in the behaviors that their son faced his freshman year.

At the next election, voters won’t be seeing advisory votes at the tops of their ballots.

The governor signed a bill to repeal the non-binding ballot measures that only existed in Washington.

Legislative fanfare

In observance of Sine Die, pronounced “sigh-nee dye,” lawmakers and staff donned their shimmeriest clothing for what they called “Shiny Die.” Some senators, including Sens. T’wina Nobles, D-Fircrest, and Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, dressed in sequined blazers and dresses. In the wings, staffers wore sequined bow ties and had rhinestones in their hair.

Ahead of adjournment, Jinkins and Heck moved to “invite their friends” to the floor of their respective chambers, signaling staff that had been densely occupying the wings to flood the floors, where they’re typically not permitted.

With each chamber filled to the brim, legislators and staff exchanged hugs, took selfies and cheered.

Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, wore a white wig in the style of George Washington to celebrate the event. Rep. Suzanne Schmidt, R-Spokane Valley, wore a custom T-shirt commemorating Sine Die. Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal way, swung a cowbell that read “Sine Die!” on one side and “ring for beer” on the other.

A member brought out a small gong that was quickly removed, but then reappeared at the front of the House, where various representatives and staffers hit it ceremoniously.

With the bang of the gavels, swings at the gong and the ring of a cowbell, the curtain officially drew to a close on the 68th Legislative session.