Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN

8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200 FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross: Nashville NBC

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington MLB

12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root

1 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets Fox 28

3 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or Philadelphia at Houston MLB

6:10 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Basketball, college, men’s

4 p.m.: Iverson Classic All-American Game CBSSN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT

Football, college

1 p.m.: Oregon spring game Pac-12

Football, NFL draft

9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds ESPN

Football, USFL

9:30 a.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans USA

4 p.m.: Houston vs. Memphis Fox 28

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS

Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA

3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ABC

Mixed martial arts

4 p.m.: UFC: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace USA

6 a.m.: Seria A: Salernitana vs. Napoli CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford USA

10:30 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Nashville Fox 28

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

7 p.m.: Orlando vs. San Diego CBSSN

Tennis, college, men’s

6 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12

Tennis, college, women’s

3 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM

Baseball, MILB

5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Idaho spring game 92.5-FM

Football, NFL draft

9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

