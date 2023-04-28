On the air
Fri., April 28, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:30 a.m.: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
8:20 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 (Qualifying) FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-Game 200 FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross: Nashville NBC
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington MLB
12:07 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto Root
1 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets Fox 28
3 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego or Philadelphia at Houston MLB
6:10 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Basketball, college, men’s
4 p.m.: Iverson Classic All-American Game CBSSN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT
Football, college
1 p.m.: Oregon spring game Pac-12
Football, NFL draft
9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds ESPN
Football, USFL
9:30 a.m.: Birmingham vs. New Orleans USA
4 p.m.: Houston vs. Memphis Fox 28
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: DP World: Korea Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Mexico Open CBS
Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA
3 p.m.: JM Eagle LA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers ABC
Mixed martial arts
4 p.m.: UFC: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace USA
6 a.m.: Seria A: Salernitana vs. Napoli CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford USA
10:30 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at Nashville Fox 28
Soccer, women’s, NWSL
7 p.m.: Orlando vs. San Diego CBSSN
Tennis, college, men’s
6 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12
Tennis, college, women’s
3 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Utah 920-AM / 100.7-FM
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 94.1-FM / 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM
Baseball, MILB
5:09 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Idaho spring game 92.5-FM
Football, NFL draft
9 a.m.: Fourth through seventh rounds 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
