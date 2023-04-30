The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

April 30, 2023 Updated Sun., April 30, 2023 at 3:08 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets MLB

8 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT

Golf, college men’s

7 p.m.: Pac-12 championships Pac-12

Golf, men’s

1 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey ESPN

Soccer, men’s, English Premier League

Noon: Everton vs. Leicester City USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

