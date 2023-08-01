Colfax pharmacy agrees to pay fine for prescription violations

A Colfax-based pharmacy has agreed to pay federal prosecutors a $20,000 fine, and to submit to further monitoring, after it admitted failing to comply with guidelines for confirming prescriptions for narcotics.

Tick Klock Drug, 109 S. Main St. in Colfax, agreed to the settlement announced Tuesday after acknowledging that it had violated provisions of the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release issued from U.S. Attorney Amber Waldref.

According to the release, the owners of Tick Klock Drug admitted that between January and July 2022, it “did not always appropriately exercise its corresponding responsibility when dispensing controlled substances.”

During that time frame, the pharmacy filled prescriptions seeking narcotics that contained “red flags.”

“These red flags included multiple patients for whom Tick Klock Drug filled prescriptions for a potentially dangerous and medically-inappropriate combination of an opioid, a benzodiazepine, and a muscle relaxant known as the ‘holy trinity,’” according to the release.

In addition to the fine, Waldref’s statement indicated that the pharmacy management also agreed to work with the Drug Enforcement Administration to resolve all “red flag” prescriptions prior to dispensing controlled substances.

“Pharmacies serve a vital gatekeeper function in keeping our residents safe and healthy, preventing the diversion of dangerous drugs, and combatting addiction,” Waldref said in the statement. “I’m grateful that Tick Klock Drug accepted responsibility and has entered into a robust agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to ensure that it complies with its obligations going forward.”

Store owner and pharmacist Nathan Johnson said the violations mostly dealt with “record keeping and administrative, and did not have anything to do with patient care.”

He acknowledged that the pharmacy had dispensed the “holy trinity” combination of drugs, mainly to treat patients who had multiple surgeries, car accidents or who suffered from insomnia.

“It’s not illegal,” Johnson said of the drug combination. “But, the federal government has decided that they don’t think its appropriate. We take this as a tremendous learning experience and a way to better our patient care and pharmacy as a whole to help our community.”

He noted that the pharmacy stopped prescribing the cocktail in July 2022 as soon as concerns were raised.

The pharmacy, which has operated since the 1940s, also sells clothing, houseware items, toys and more. Johnson, 34, took over ownership of the store in January. It had been owned by his father, Mark Johnson, for the past 36 years before that.

“We are willing to work with anyone to enhance patient care and to make patient care the best we can,” Nathan Johnson said. “That will never change.”