It’s Election Day, but only one-in-five have voted in Spokane County

Today is election day, and only 1 in 5 voters had cast ballots as of Monday.

Turnout for the city of Spokane is a little higher, at 23.5%, and turnout for the city of Spokane Valley is a little lower, at 16.1%.

Countywide, Spokane County had received back 20.5% of the ballots the elections office mailed to voters.

That amount will grow as more ballots are returned.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said final turnout in a primary election typically is around 30 to 34%.

Dalton said primary election results will be released once Tuesday night, probably between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. In the coming days, the county will have one release daily as more ballots postmarked by Tuesday arrive in the mail.

“We’ll release again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and then we probably won’t release again until closer to certification day,” Dalton said.

Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or dropped in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Ballot drop boxes are located at all libraries in Spokane County, the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza in downtown Spokane, CenterPlace Events Center in Spokane Valley, Millwood City Hall, Spangle Town Hall and the Spokane County Elections Office at 1033 W. Gardner Ave.

Dalton reminds voters to submit ballots on time.

“Check the last pickup time on that blue bin, because if you put it in at 4 o’clock and last pick up was noon, you’re too late,” she said.

In the city of Spokane, voters are selecting candidates for mayor, city council president and two city council seats.

Liberty Lake and Spokane Valley voters will pick candidates for one city council seat in each.

A seat is up for grabs on each of the Spokane, West Valley, Deer Park and Rosalia school boards. Two Cheney School Board seats are the ballot, and voters in the Medical Lake School District will consider 17 candidates vying for four seats.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane County Fire District 4 have commissioner seats on the ballot.

Airway Heights and Spokane County Fire Districts 3, 5, 10 and 13 are asking voters to consider tax increases. Cheney voters will decide if they want to pay a new tax to build a new aquatics center.