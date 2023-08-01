Liberty Lake Wine Cellars wins golds in state wine awards competition

Liberty Lake Wine Cellars earned several gold medals and was named a Fabulous Four: Washington Wineries of the Year as part of the Washington State Wine Awards.

Liberty Lake, which is operated by Mark and Sarah Lathrop of Coeur d’Alene, won nine golds mostly for 2020 vintages. They also earned the top medal for a 2013 vintage that was designated as a Diamond of the Decade.

“This award really cements the fact that we are doing things the right way, and that when you have access to some of the best fruit in the world amazing things can happen,” Mark Lathrop said in a news release. “Of course, our growers play a huge part in our success too and allow me to really nail down those perfect pick dates.”

Last year, Liberty Lake Win Cellars was named the 2022 Washington Winery to Watch by Great Northwest Wine Magazine after earning platinum medals for every one of the winery’s entries in their 2021 invitation-only competition.